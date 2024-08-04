SCPCR to form ‘Prahara Clubs’ against drug abuse in educational institutions

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), as part of its efforts to constitute ‘Prahara Clubs’ in education institutions in the State to check ganja and drug peddling, is organising awareness drives among the students, with the help of district officers.

Concerned over the rise in consumption of narcotic drugs and tobacco products among minors, the Commission is taking measures to check the menace, which was ruining the lives of the students, the SCPCR members have said.

“It was shocking that ganja is available in schools and the peddlers were targeting high school students to promote the business. We request the education and police officials to conduct raids at education institutions to check smuggling and peddling of ganja,” said SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that ganja, cigarettes and other drugs were available in shops nearby schools and colleges. The Police, Excise and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials should take measures to prevent the sale of ganja, tobacco products and drugs near schools and colleges,” Mr. Appa Rao said on Sunday.

SCPCR is organising awareness programmes in schools and colleges against the consumption of ganja and drugs. The Commission was explaining to the students on the legal consequences, if addicted to drugs, he said.

“Police identified that ganja peddlers were targeting youth and students. The State government has chalked out a 100-day action plan to check ganja smuggling in the State. SCPCR is taking measures to prevent ganja in schools and colleges,” the Commission Chairman said.

“We request the school managements to discuss the problem with the parents in the parents-teachers meetings and alert them. The Commission urges the parents to advise their children to keep away from vices,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued guidelines to the district Collectors on checking ganja, tobacco products and ganja, at education institutions.

“I request the Collectors, Joint Collectors, Excise, SEB and the police officers to strictly follow the guidelines of the NCPCR,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

On many occasions, police arrested the students for peddling and consumption of ganja and other drugs in several districts. SCPCR appealed to the school and college managements to take measures to check ganja in and around the institutions, he said.

SCPCR is also planning to organise stage plays against drugs and ganja to enlighten the students on the consumption of ganja and other sedatives, the Commission Chairman added.

