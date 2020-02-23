SCPCR seeks action as videos of Nuzvid IIIT students surface on social media

Rajulapudi Srinivas

23 February 2020 00:36 IST

Four students removed from hostel, handed over to parents, said SP

Members of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT and the police expressed concern over posting of video footages of some students and the dormitories of girl students on social media sites.

A student of the university allegedly sneaked into the girls’ hostel, located on the campus a few days ago and stayed there for a few hours. The security personnel caught the boy and the girl and handed them to the college principal, who ordered an inquiry.

Some unidentified persons, who reportedly recorded the scenes while breaking the locks and taking the students into custody, posted the clippings on social media groups, for which the SCPCR and the child rights bodies reacted sharply.

IIIT Director S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju said that a criminal case would be filed against those who videographed and posted the footage on the social media groups. “A detailed inquiry on posting the video footage is under progress,” the Director said.

Four suspended

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu said the police would file a case against the accused under IT Act and other relevant sections, once they receive complaint from the college authorities.

“The boy and the girl who were caught in the hostel room and two other students who helped them were removed from the hostel. They were handed over to their parents,” the SP told The Hindu on Saturday.

Concern expressed

APSCPCR Member V.S.V. Krishna Kumar expressed concern over exposing the students and dormitories of the girls’ hostel on social media groups.

“It is a crime. No one can enter the girls’ hostel, videograph the rooms and make them public. RGUKT and the police should respond immediately and take action against those responsible,” Mr. Krishna Kumar said.

Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman B.V.S. Kumar said the committee members would visit the university campus and inquire into the incident and also on disrupting the privacy of other students in the hostel.

“We have not received any complaint from the IIIT officials. Police will act as per the law and book the culprits,” Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said.