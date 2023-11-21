SCPCR inquires into suspicious death of student in Gurukula Patasala

November 21, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has inquired into the suspicious death of a student in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukula Patasala, located at Pedavegi village in Eluru district.

“The student was found dead in his hostel room in the early hours on November 21,” said SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao.

Commission member J. Rajendra Prasad went to Eluru Government Hospital and also enquired about the death of the student with the hostel staff and the police.

“The student was a native of Bhimadole in Eluru district. Reasons for the extreme step is being inquired,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad told The Hindu. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

(Those having suicidal thoughts may dial 100 for counselling).

