HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCPCR inquires into suspicious death of student in Gurukula Patasala

The police registered a case and investigation is on.

November 21, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has inquired into the suspicious death of a student in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukula Patasala, located at Pedavegi village in Eluru district.

“The student was found dead in his hostel room in the early hours on November 21,” said SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao.

Commission member J. Rajendra Prasad went to Eluru Government Hospital and also enquired about the death of the student with the hostel staff and the police.

“The student was a native of Bhimadole in Eluru district. Reasons for the extreme step is being inquired,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad told The Hindu. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

(Those having suicidal thoughts may dial 100 for counselling).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / suicide / death / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.