SCPCR directs officials to make arrangements for reopening of schools in State

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for reopening of schools from June 12 (Monday).

The District Education Officers (DEOs), Dy. DEOs and the Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) should take steps for cleaning of classrooms and the school premises.

The headmasters and the staff should clean and chlorinate the water tanks, sanitize the classrooms, dining halls and libraries and keep the first aid kits ready, said Commission Chairman, Kesali Appa Rao.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, the SCPCR Chairman said the Transport Department personnel should check the fitness of buses and school vans and verify the licenses and health condition of the drivers. The institution managements should not use the buses which completed 15 of years of service, he said.

The DEOs and the Deputy DEOs should ensure strict implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, in all schools, the SCPCR Chairman said.

“The school managements are requested to check the electrical wiring, switch boards, junctions and motors to prevent electric shocks. The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department officials should verify the renewal of ‘Fire NOC” and check the fire fighting equipment,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

“The institute managements should verify the dropouts, check the supply of text books and make all arrangements for implementation of ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ and ‘Jaganna Vidya Kanuka’. Parents meetings should be conducted to fill any gaps between the staff, parents and the students,” the Chairman said.

The teachers should ensure that quality food was served to students under the Mid-Day Meals Scheme, Mr. Appa Rao said.