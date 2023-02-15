SCPCR Chairman inspects Bala Sadan, interacts with girls suffering from partial blindness

February 15, 2023 04:31 am | Updated February 14, 2023 11:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao inspected Bala Sadan, and interacted with the inmates who were suffering from visual impairment.

Bala Sadan is being run by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, for orphaned, semi-orphaned and destitute girls.

During an eye check-up camp jointly organised at Bala Sadan by L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC), doctors diagnosed that a girl had blindness in one eye while six other inmates were suffering from blurred vision.

Mr. Appa Rao, along with WD&CW NTR District Project Director (PD) G. Uma Devi, inspected the home and interacted with the students and the staff on Tuesday.

After conducting a check-up of the girls, the Commission Chairman directed Bala Sadan Superintendent D. Jyothsna to provide necessary treatment to the girls, and inform their parents and relatives about their health condition.

The Project Director explained that 19 girls were living at the Working Women’s Hostel, 17 at the SC Home and 36 students at Bala Sadan. The girl diagnosed with visual impairment in one eye is studying in Class III and was suffering from the condition even before joining Bala Sadan, Ms. Uma Devi said.

The Commission Chairman instructed the home employees to maintain a medical history of each inmate, conduct regular medical check-ups and consult specialists, if necessary.

Mr. Appa Rao went round the Bala Sadan, observed the dormitories, storeroom, toilets and drinking water facilities for the students. He directed the staff to maintain hygienic conditions in the home and take measures for safety of the inmates.

Later, he interacted with the inmates, enquired about the quality of food being served at the government-run home and other facilities. Working Women’s Hostel Superintendent Surya Kumari, staff Sujatha and others were present.

