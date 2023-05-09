SCPCR asks civic bodies to prevent street-dog attacks in Andhra Pradesh

May 09, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed municipal corporations, grama panchayats and the Animal Husbandry Department to prevent street-dog attacks.

Officers should have the dogs sterilised and vaccinated and arrange for kennels at required places, said the commission’s chairman Kesali Appa Rao. APSCPCR would take suo motu cognisance of the street dog attacks and take action against officers concerned if they were found at fault, the chairman warned.

He said the dogs were attacking people, particularly children, owing to the rise in temperature, diseases and a lack of food. He requested the officers to prevent dog bites and attacks through measures that adhered to the rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” Mr. Appa Rao told The Hindu on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Animal Husbandry department, municipalities, grama panchayats and others should consult State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB) and Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and other animal-welfare bodies in this regard.

He said the death of 18-month-old P. Satvika at Mettavalasa in Srikakulam district’s G. Sigadam mandal recently moved the hearts of many, the commission chairman said. Children who wanted to attend dance, music and yoga classes in the early hours during the vacation were not being able to do so for fear of street-dog attacks, he said.

“Municipal corporations, municipalities and grama panchayats should identify places with a large number of street dogs, install CCTV cameras and establish separate cells and help desks to respond to the complaints about street dogs,” Mr. Appa Rao said.