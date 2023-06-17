SCPCR asks Centre to increase seats, set up more KGBVs in Andhra Pradesh

June 17, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has appealed to the Central and State governments to take steps to increase the number of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State.

Many parents and children were approaching the Commission seeking admission in KGBVs, which were providing quality education to girls, the SCPCR members said.

In a representation made to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and A.P. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, on Friday, Commission Chairman Kesali Appa Rao appealed to the Centre to enhance the number of KGBVs and the seats in the existing Vidyalayas in the State.

In all, 352 KGBVs were providing education for girls in Andhra Pradesh. “Many parents who are unable to afford the fees in corporate and private educational institutions are approaching the SCPCR seeking seats in KGBVs,” he said.

Many poor and middle class students were being denied admissions in KGBVs due to limited seat availability. “The Commission requests the Centre and the State to enhance seats by 25% from classes 6th to 10th,” Mr. Appa Rao said.