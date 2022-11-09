SCPCR ask officials, media not to disclose details of victims in rape, POCSO Act cases

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 22:30 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has appealed to the officials and the media to restrain from disclosing the details of the victims and their family members in sexual assault and POCSO Act cases.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Commission Chairman Kesali Appa Rao said the name of the victim, place of residence or village, details of the family members should not be revealed under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The Supreme Court, in a judgment, had asked not to disclose the name and identity of victims of rape and sexual assault and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 cases, including those who had died, in any manner, Mr. Appa Rao said.

Action would be taken against those who violate the JJ Act, the Chairman warned.

