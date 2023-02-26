ADVERTISEMENT

Scores take part in annual river-crossing competitions in the Krishna

February 26, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Kumar Boda

Swimmers taking part in the Krishna river crossing competitions organised by Aquadevils Welfare Association in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The annual river-crossing competition in the Krishna, organised by the Aqua Devils Welfare Association, saw the participation of over 400 swimmers including children and sexagenarians, on Sunday.

The competitions were conducted in five categories for men and women categorised into five age groups.

The races which were flagged off at Durga Ghat ended at Lotus food court on the other side of the river, a 1.3-kilometre away.

Swimmers from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharastra and Karnataka also took part in the races.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju distributed prizes to the winners in various categories.

Head Constable M. Tulasi Chaitanya won first place in the 31-45 age group. Mr. Rana said that many women and elderly persons also took part in the events.

