HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scores take part in annual river-crossing competitions in the Krishna

February 26, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Kumar Boda
Swimmers taking part in the Krishna river crossing competitions organised by Aquadevils Welfare Association in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Swimmers taking part in the Krishna river crossing competitions organised by Aquadevils Welfare Association in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The annual river-crossing competition in the Krishna, organised by the Aqua Devils Welfare Association, saw the participation of over 400 swimmers including children and sexagenarians, on Sunday.

The competitions were conducted in five categories for men and women categorised into five age groups.

The races which were flagged off at Durga Ghat ended at Lotus food court on the other side of the river, a 1.3-kilometre away.

Swimmers from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharastra and Karnataka also took part in the races.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju distributed prizes to the winners in various categories.

Head Constable M. Tulasi Chaitanya won first place in the 31-45 age group. Mr. Rana said that many women and elderly persons also took part in the events.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.