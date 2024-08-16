ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of women perform ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ at Srisailam

Published - August 16, 2024 07:47 pm IST - NANDYAL

The temple management makes prior arrangements to house the 1,500 devotees, who had registered online as well as at the shrine

The Hindu Bureau

Women participate in the ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ festival at Srisailam temple in Nandyal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Hundreds of women thronged the hill shrine of Bhramaramba Sametha Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanams at Srisailam, here on Friday, to participate in the auspicious Hindu festival — ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ — observed on the second Friday of the Sravana month.

The temple management had made prior arrangements to house the 1,500 devotees, who had registered online as well as at the shrine. After the deities of the God and the Goddess were brought in a procession to the venue, the participants were given a ‘kalasam’ each to conduct the ritual. Later, the women took ‘darshan’ of the main deity through a special queue line.

The Devasthanams provided the material required for the Vratham as well as presented a holy gift set comprising a sari, a blouse bit and a Tulasi sapling to the participants. Five LED screens were also arranged at various points for the devotees to get a closer view of the proceedings.

Executive Officer D. Peddi Raju, Deputy Executive Officer R. Ravanamma, Assistant Executive Officer M. Haridas supervised the arrangements.

