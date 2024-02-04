ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of swimmers participate in 24th Krishna River Swimming Competitions

February 04, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Participants aged between 11 and 61 took part in the competitions held at Durga Ghat

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Swimmers participating in the annual river-crossing competitions organised by Aqua Devils Association in Krishna River, Vijayawada on Sunday.

Swimmers from the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in 24th Krishna River Swimming Competitions organised by Aqua Devils Welfare Association on Sunday.

Participants aged between 11 and 61 participated in the competitions held at Durga Ghat. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) provided security. The NDRF personnel were seen guarding the waters with inflated boats during the competitions. Besides, expert swimmers were positioned as a precautionary measure.

Swimmers from Telangana State Police and various other associations took part in the competitions. Former MP and Aqua Devils Welfare Association life chairman Gokaraju Ranga Raju and others participated.

