Scores of swimmers participate in 24th Krishna River Swimming Competitions

February 04, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Swimmers from the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in 24th Krishna River Swimming Competitions organised by Aqua Devils Welfare Association on Sunday.

Participants aged between 11 and 61 participated in the competitions held at Durga Ghat. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) provided security. The NDRF personnel were seen guarding the waters with inflated boats during the competitions. Besides, expert swimmers were positioned as a precautionary measure.

Swimmers from Telangana State Police and various other associations took part in the competitions. Former MP and Aqua Devils Welfare Association life chairman Gokaraju Ranga Raju and others participated.

