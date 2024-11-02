Scores of new buildings on SVIMS University campus to open soon in Tirupati

The scores of buildings coming up on the sprawling campus of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) campus are set to be opened and brought to use soon.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, who inspected the buildings along with SVIMS Vice-Chancellor and Director R.V. Kumar, here on Saturday, directed the TTD’s engineering officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.

Mr. Rao visited the mammoth building meant to house the proposed Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (SBIO) and learnt about the budget details from Dr. Kumar. Similarly, the team also inspected the Central Drug Store building.

Mr. Syamala Rao later entered the hospital premises to get first-hand information on the quality of treatment offered at the TTD-run super specialty hospital and interacted with the patients. He visited the General Surgery, General Medicine, Neurology and other departments and interacted with the patients and their attendants on the quality of treatment offered to them.

Dora Swamy, Chakravarthy and Sainath, all hailing from Chittoor district, who had undergone cardiac and general surgeries recently, expressed satisfaction at the quality of service offered to them. Similarly, another patient Subba Rao of Jammalamadugu (Kadapa district), who got operated upon for hernia, also expressed satisfaction at the infrastructure facilities available at the hospital.

TTD Chief Engineer K. Satyanarayana, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Ram, Resident Medical Officer Koti Reddy and Deputy Director (Nursing) Prabhavati were part of the entourage.

