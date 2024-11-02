ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of new buildings on SVIMS University campus to open soon in Tirupati

Published - November 02, 2024 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The TTD Executive Officer directs the engineering officials to complete the pending works at the earliest; he interacts with patients and their attendants at the hospital

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao inspecting an under-construction building at SVIMS super-specialty hospital complex in Tirupati on Saturday.

The scores of buildings coming up on the sprawling campus of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) campus are set to be opened and brought to use soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, who inspected the buildings along with SVIMS Vice-Chancellor and Director R.V. Kumar, here on Saturday, directed the TTD’s engineering officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.

Mr. Rao visited the mammoth building meant to house the proposed Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (SBIO) and learnt about the budget details from Dr. Kumar. Similarly, the team also inspected the Central Drug Store building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Syamala Rao later entered the hospital premises to get first-hand information on the quality of treatment offered at the TTD-run super specialty hospital and interacted with the patients. He visited the General Surgery, General Medicine, Neurology and other departments and interacted with the patients and their attendants on the quality of treatment offered to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dora Swamy, Chakravarthy and Sainath, all hailing from Chittoor district, who had undergone cardiac and general surgeries recently, expressed satisfaction at the quality of service offered to them. Similarly, another patient Subba Rao of Jammalamadugu (Kadapa district), who got operated upon for hernia, also expressed satisfaction at the infrastructure facilities available at the hospital.

TTD Chief Engineer K. Satyanarayana, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Ram, Resident Medical Officer Koti Reddy and Deputy Director (Nursing) Prabhavati were part of the entourage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US