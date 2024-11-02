GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scores of new buildings on SVIMS University campus to open soon in Tirupati

The TTD Executive Officer directs the engineering officials to complete the pending works at the earliest; he interacts with patients and their attendants at the hospital

Published - November 02, 2024 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao inspecting an under-construction building at SVIMS super-specialty hospital complex in Tirupati on Saturday.

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao inspecting an under-construction building at SVIMS super-specialty hospital complex in Tirupati on Saturday.

The scores of buildings coming up on the sprawling campus of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) campus are set to be opened and brought to use soon.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, who inspected the buildings along with SVIMS Vice-Chancellor and Director R.V. Kumar, here on Saturday, directed the TTD’s engineering officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.

Mr. Rao visited the mammoth building meant to house the proposed Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (SBIO) and learnt about the budget details from Dr. Kumar. Similarly, the team also inspected the Central Drug Store building.

Mr. Syamala Rao later entered the hospital premises to get first-hand information on the quality of treatment offered at the TTD-run super specialty hospital and interacted with the patients. He visited the General Surgery, General Medicine, Neurology and other departments and interacted with the patients and their attendants on the quality of treatment offered to them.

Dora Swamy, Chakravarthy and Sainath, all hailing from Chittoor district, who had undergone cardiac and general surgeries recently, expressed satisfaction at the quality of service offered to them. Similarly, another patient Subba Rao of Jammalamadugu (Kadapa district), who got operated upon for hernia, also expressed satisfaction at the infrastructure facilities available at the hospital.

TTD Chief Engineer K. Satyanarayana, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Ram, Resident Medical Officer Koti Reddy and Deputy Director (Nursing) Prabhavati were part of the entourage.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.