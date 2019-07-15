Scientists up in arms against ‘illegal imports’ of Asian Seabass wild seed

Indian scientists and progressive aquafarmers are up in arms against alleged illegal imports of Asian Seabass (Lates Calcarifer) wild seed from Bangladesh, Malaysia, and South Africa, even as there is an acute shortage of the seed with government agencies such as the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA).

In brackishwater aquaculture, Asian Seabass is the prime species alternative to the Vennamei species that had badly suffered due to the spread of ‘White Spot Disease’, which devastated the aqua industry in Andhra Pradesh in the past decade.

Bypassing norms

On condition of anonymity, Krishna district aqua farmers have confirmed the arrival of Asian Seabass wild seed in Krishna district, directly and indirectly, imported from Bangladesh and Malaysia for cultivation without “scientific tests and certification” done by any government agency on the seed health parameters.

“Asian Seabass seed is also reportedly being imported via Bangladesh by sourcing it from South Africa,” a retired scientist told The Hindu.

“The illegal import of wild seed of species in the case of Pangasius, Vennamei and Tilapia has had an adverse impact on aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh in recent decades. Similar incidences of importing the wild seed of Asian Seabass will have repercussions on aquaculture and its prospects in the long run. As long as there are no scientific tets, any wild species may carry any diseases,” Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute former director G. Saida Rao told The Hindu.

CIBA-Chennai Principal Scientist M. Poornima said, “The illegal imports need to be curbed as such unscientific practices will lead to disturbing the existing healthy environment of aquaculture. The survival rate and the study of diseases and parasites that the seed would carry requires to be tested thoroughly to allow any species for cultivation in our land.”

Poor infrastructure

In 2016, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare allowed private firms to import Asian Seabass seed and fingerlings but it still struggles to ensure robust infrastructure for conducting scientific tests (quarantine facility for aquaculture species) on various parameters of the imported species.

In India, Andhra Pradesh’s contribution to aqua production is nearly 60% while the rest is mostly from the five States — Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharastra.

The Central government has two Asian Seabass seed hatcheries in Tamil Nadu; each one is under the aegis of CIBA and RGCA, failing to supply the required quantity of the seed for the farmers across the country.