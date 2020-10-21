Scientists told to design strategy to save crops

Enumeration of damage to nurseries in Kadiyam region begins

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Tuesday appealed to scientists from Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University and Y.S.R. Horticulture University to help farmers save crops that survived the recent rains and floods in the East Godavari district.

“Design a scientific strategy to assure the farmer that the crops that survived the recent floods and rains would be protected without further damage owing to submergence,” Mr. Kannababu appealed to the scientists in an interaction here on Tuesday.

The scientists have been asked to conduct a ground-level study to come out with a strategy and campaign, suggesting the farmers on how to manage the agricultural fields by adopting crop management practices.

Mr. Kannababu has also stressed the need for a strategy for the cotton crop that was damaged in Agency areas across the State.

“The campaign should also include a voice-over by the scientists on the measures required to be taken to mange the crops in the Kharif season,” said Mr. Kannababu.

On being directed by Mr. Kannababu, Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali on Tuesday inspected the plants and flower nurseries in the Kadiyam region, the flower nursery hub in the State.

Accompanied by revenue officials, Ms. Anjali inspected the nurseries damaged during the recent rains in the areas of Kadiyapulanka, Vemagiri and Veeravaram.

In a meeting, the nursery owners said that the nurseries have been damaged due to absence of drainage on both sides of the Kadiyam road.

Revenue and Horticulture officials have been asked to enumerate the damage suffered by the nurseries and submit a report to the State government for compensation.