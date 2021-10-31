Andhra Pradesh

Scientists inspect failed ‘Amulya’ paddy variety

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu interacts with AP Rice Research Institute official G. Jogi Naidu in Kakinada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter KAKINADA 31 October 2021 23:53 IST
Updated: 31 October 2021 23:54 IST

A team of scientists led by AP Rice Research Institute (APRRI-Maruteru) Associate Director G. Jogi Naidu on Sunday observed the early harvesting stage of ‘Amulya’ paddy variety during their field-level investigation in East Godavari district.

They visited the paddy fields in Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram and Gollaprolu mandals and documented the early flowering and harvesting of the paddy variety.

Mr. Jogi Naidu later apprised Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu on the current status of the crop.

The scientists observed that the farmers who had preferred the variety could not transport the harvest from their fields as the surrounding fields with other varieties were in the flowering stage.

Mr. Kannababu directed them to submit a report on their findings.

The Minister said that the State government had already promised compensation to the affected farmers.

