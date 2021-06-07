Scientists , environmentalists express concern over water overflow from UCIL tail pond

‘The uranium contaminated water is entering adjoining agricultural fields at Tummalapalli in Kadapa district’

Scientists and environmentalists expressed concern over water flowing from the Uranium Corporaion of India Limited (UCIL) tail pond in Tummalapalli in Kadapa district, here on Monday.

Speaking at a webinar, former Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma said that due to rains in Kadapa water is overflowing from the tail pond of the UCIL into the adjoining agricultural fields in Tummalapalli and this water contains hazardous radioactive matter and will cause irreparable damage to the land, groundwater, water bodies and the existing banana and other plantations.

Akula Lokesh, an affected farmer, said his banana field was in 6-foot deep uranium contaminated water from the tail pond. The total area inundated is around 30 acres at present, and it may extend depending on the rains, he said.

Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana said in 2018 when his team visited the tail pond and the adjoining area and villages affected with the groundwater contamination, the situation was bad.

K. Jayashree, from the Human Rights Forum, alleged that, “MLAs and MPs have done nothing to protect the environment and the farmers.”

Babu Rao, a retired scientist from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT, Hyderabad), alleged that the tail pond was unlined, which is against the norms.

“As per the norms, all tail ponds in uranium mining has to be lined with bentonite clay and polythene to avoid polluting groundwater, But it has been proved in a study that the tail pond is not lined and UCIL has been avoiding questions on this aspect. An expert committee in 2017, has pointed out nine major violations,” he said.

Mr. Sarma also pointed out that the UCIL should immediately pay compensation to the farmers whose lands were contaminated and take steps along with the government to relocate the affected farmers, as farming activity can no longer take place in the surrounding villages.

The experts also pointed out that cases should be filed against the UCIL which is responsible for protecting the environment and against the APPCB for being ineffective on this issue.