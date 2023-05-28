Scientists call for preservation of indigenous vegetable species

May 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - RAJAMPETA (ANNAMAYYA DIST)

Senior horticulture scientists observed that traditional vegetable cultivation should be promoted and scientific research is needed to conserve indigenous species.

Dr. YSR Horticultural University vice-chancellor T. Janakiram on Sunday said the university was making rapid strides in research on horticultural crops and cultivation. He was addressing the delegates of a two-day national conference on indigenous vegetable cultivation, organised by Government Horticultural College at Anantarajupeta in Annamayya district, on its concluding day.

The organisers said five technical sessions were held during the conference, and 238 horticulture scientists and faculty members of various horticultural universities and institutes in India and abroad presented their papers. New approaches, the latest research and future needs in traditional vegetable cultivation were discussed in the sessions.

Several scientists opined that traditional crops should be cultivated according to climatic conditions and that technology should be used in domestic vegetable cultivation. They maintained that artificial intelligence should not be used in indigenous vegetable cultivation.

Marking the occasion of the conference, a farm was set up on the college premises with different and rare indigenous species of vegetables. College dean A.S. Padmavathamma, associate dean K. Gopal and registrar B. Srinivas inaugurated the facility.

