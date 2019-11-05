Scientific garbage disposal soon in Anantapur

The Anantapur Municipal Corporation will soon have a scientific solid waste disposal site away from the city with the AMC likely to get possession of the land very soon from the Revenue Department.

The current dumping yard is overflowing and creating havoc in the surrounding colonies, due to their close proximity.

Door-to-door collection

It being an old one, no treatment was done earlier and groundwater contamination was another problem. The corporation proposes capping of this dump yard once the new one is operational.

Municipal Commissioner P. Prasanthi told The Hindu that citizens need to develop the habit of not dumping their garbage on the streets or in street-corner bins, but hand over the waste to door-to-door collection personnel.

Currently about 40% of the city was covered under door-to-door collection of solid waste. Garbage rooms and cement concrete bins had been demolished.

Segregation of wet and dry garbage must ideally happen at the household-level or commercial generation point, but as a first step the AMC would establish segregation points and send all dry waste to cement factories for use as fuel and the wet waste would be utilised for production of vermicompost or disposed of in other scientific ways at the new site.

Process initiated

“Two NGOs had shown interest in initiating the process at the new site and we have floated expression of interest inviting companies to provide end-to-end solutions and are awaiting responses. Unless the dump site is in our possession, things cannot move fast,” she pointed out.

Single-use plastic had been curbed to a large extent and use by cloth merchants had also been totally stopped.

Unused food was being thrown on the streets or in the drains in front of houses, which was increasing the workload of sanitation workers besides leading to stray dog menace. “People need to stop feeding these stray dogs with non-vegetarian and other leftover food so that they do not increase in numbers and become a threat to people moving in the streets,” Ms. Prasanthi explained.