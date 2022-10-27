Science teachers urged to encourage creativity among students in classroom

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 27, 2022 23:09 IST

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar, on October 27 (Thursday), urged teachers to encourage creativity in the classroom.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day ‘School Innovation Programme’ for Science teachers of State Government schools, Mr. Kumar said teachers should adopt the new teaching methods stipulated by the National Education Policy and encourage students to think out of the box.

He said children should be encouraged to use their innovative streak and find solutions to day-to-day problems and stressed that every problem has a solution.

He said that India is at advantage because of having a young population and that the students, from a very young age, should be encouraged to keep pace with the rapidly changing situations around them and upgrade their knowledge accordingly.

Mr. Kumar, later, released a poster of the training programme.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy said the State was at the forefront in implementation of reforms in the education sector. He said teachers should do their bit in making these new initiatives a success.

UNICEF Programme Officer for Hyderabad, Murali Krishna, National ‘Yuva’ programme consultant Raviteja and others were present.

