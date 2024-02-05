ADVERTISEMENT

Science teachers’ professional development programme begins in Tirupati

February 05, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), United Kingdom, will be conducting a two-day professional development programme for science teachers here, beginning on Tuesday.

The programme will be conducted in association with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, Innovation Science & Technology Foundation (ISTF) and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Around 80 science teachers will participate in the event at Bhavan’s Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya campus on Tuesday, where experts will train teachers on their pedagogy, particularly in the field of chemistry.

IISER registrar K. Vijayamohanan Pillai will inaugurate the event, while ISTF president and SRM University’s executive director (research) D. Narayana Rao will preside over the session.

