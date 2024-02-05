Science teachers’ professional development programme begins in Tirupati

February 05, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), United Kingdom, will be conducting a two-day professional development programme for science teachers here, beginning on Tuesday.

The programme will be conducted in association with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, Innovation Science & Technology Foundation (ISTF) and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Around 80 science teachers will participate in the event at Bhavan’s Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya campus on Tuesday, where experts will train teachers on their pedagogy, particularly in the field of chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

IISER registrar K. Vijayamohanan Pillai will inaugurate the event, while ISTF president and SRM University’s executive director (research) D. Narayana Rao will preside over the session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.