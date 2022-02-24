Science expo continues to draw big crowds

Demonstration on principles behind various scientific components held

P. Gopikrishna, Group Director, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sriharikota, on Thursday, explained about the core areas of the Indian space programmes such as satellite communication, disaster management, earth observation and space science and planetary exploration.

Speaking on “Five Decades of Indian Space Programme’ at an event organised on the third day of the ongoing Science Week Festival at the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV), on the theme “Milestones of Modern Science and Technology”, he threw light on navigation, communication and planetary satellites like Gagan, INSAT, MOM, Aditya etc.

He said the exhibition showcased the technological advancements and various stages of developments achieved by the ISRO, including the various satellites, starting from SLV 3 to GSLV Mk III. He also spoke at length about the space centres across the nation, organisation hierarchy, the uniqueness of Sriharikota launch pad and the various activities carried out by the ISRO.

Scientist ‘F’, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, Naresh Kumar spoke on “Milestones of DRDO”.

Explaining the genesis, growth and the milestones achieved by the DRDO, he spoke about how it became the country’s largest and most diverse research organisation. He said the mission of the organization was to empower India with cutting edge technology and make Indian Defence System self-reliant.

A video footage showcasing the achievements of the DRDO was also presented.

R. Siva Nageswara Rao and G. Srihari Prasad demonstrated the principles behind various scientific components such as pressure, force, sound and aerodynamics using simple material used in daily life. D. Sujan Kumar and K. Nageswara Rao performed a ‘magic show’ and explained the scientific theories engaged to trick people.

Organising secretary and Head of the Department of Planning, SPAV, Abdul Razak Mohammed and a host of others were present. A large number of students from local schools and colleges visited the exhibition.