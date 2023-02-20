Science expo begins at Eluru school

February 20, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - ELURU

At least 120 projects are on display at the two-day district-level science exhibition that began at Kasturibai Girls High School in Eluru town on Monday. The Education Department is organising the exhibition to select two projects for recommendation to the state-level science exhibition to be held in Vijayawada. Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated the exhibition and interacted with students, who displayed projects on the subjects of environment, climate change, health, Information Technology and defence. District Education Officer N.V. Ravi Sagar and other officers were present.