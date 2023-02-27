Science exhibition to be held at Vizianagaram school on Tuesday

February 27, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Pallavi Vidya Mandir of Kothapet will hold a science exhibition on the school premises on February 28 (Tuesday), according to the school correspondent Sappa Sekhar.

He told the media here on Monday that over 500 children, including LKG students, would participate in the innovative exhibition being organised on the eve of National Science Day.

According to him, some fun and entertainment shows would also be held.

District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy would inaugurate the exhibition in which general public could also participate, Mr.Sekhar said.

