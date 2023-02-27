HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Science exhibition to be held at Vizianagaram school on Tuesday

February 27, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Pallavi Vidya Mandir of Kothapet will hold a science exhibition on the school premises on February 28 (Tuesday), according to the school correspondent Sappa Sekhar.

He told the media here on Monday that over 500 children, including LKG students, would participate in the innovative exhibition being organised on the eve of National Science Day.

According to him, some fun and entertainment shows would also be held.

District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy would inaugurate the exhibition in which general public could also participate, Mr.Sekhar said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.