Schoolteacher thrashed for ‘bad touch’ in A.P.’s Tirupati district

July 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A schoolteacher was thrashed by parents and locals for allegedly touching his students inappropriately at Venkatagiri constituency of Tirupati district on Friday. The teacher, identified Lakshmi Narayana, was allegedly misbehaving with Class 7 girl students of Bangarupeta MPP school. When a girl complained to her parents that the teacher groped her, they lodged a complaint with the local police. The enraged locals and other parents thrashed the teacher on the school premises before the police could whisk him away to safely. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.