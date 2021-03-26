Schools will remain open, says Minister

Not all students have access to technology for online classes, he says

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has made it clear that schools will continue to function in the State amid strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

He said just when the department officials thought that the education sector could be put back on the rails after the “interruption” caused by the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, there were signs of second wave emerging.

“We have released the time-table for the 10th class and the Intermediate exams and have announced the academic calendar. Officials of the department have been given strict instructions to scrupulously follow the protocol, which includes use of masks and hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance. The Education and the Medical and Health Departments are working in tandem to ensure safety to children in schools and colleges,” he said.

Referring to the incident of more than 160 students in a junior college in Rajahmahendravaram testing positive, which sparked tension among parents, the Minister said it was “very unfortunate”. “To avoid recurrence of such incidents, action has been taken against the college management and the institutions run by it and the hostel attached have been closed down,” he said.

He said all private educational institutions must follow the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the department and any deviance from it would not be tolerated.

Speaking about the online mode of teaching, he said it was not suitable to everybody. “We are hopeful that such a situation does not arise because not all students, especially in the government schools, have access to technology needed to attend these classes,” he said.

The Minister said parents need not worry as all possible precautionary measures were being taken to ensure safety of children on campuses.