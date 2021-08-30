Andhra Pradesh

Schools wear festive look on Janmashtami

Children participating in Janmasthami celebrations in Vizianagaram on Monday.  

Sri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour in different schools and organisations here on Monday.

The schools which remained shut due to COVID-19 for the last one and a half years wore a festive look during the celebrations as school managements and teachers organised the event with gusto. Many kids dressed like ‘Chinni Krishna’ performed dances and other cultural shows besides participating in sloka recitation competitions.

Inspiro Lorvens School and Shanti Niketan School were among those which organised the festivities. Inspiro Lorvens School principal Ravi K. Manda advised parents to make their children chant Bhagavad Gita slokas from an early age as it would help them move in the right path in their lives.

MAKS Fitness and Dance Studio organised a dance competition for girls and boys.


