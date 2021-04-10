Andhra Pradesh

Schools told to follow court order on fees

A.P. School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy on Friday warned managements of private schools and junior colleges in the State against violating the interim order issued by the High Court on G.O. 57.

In a statement, Mr. Reddy pointed out that the court had repealed G.O. 57 related to the fee collected by the managements of private schools and junior colleges. He said the court had made several observations asking managements not to put students and parents to inconvenience, and said the latter should follow them scrupulously.

School managements should not insist on payment of the entire fee at once, should not stop students from attending online or physical classes even if they have not paid their fee, should not withhold exam results and be sympathetic towards students who are unable to pay their fees, Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy said any violation would amount to contempt of court and the Commission would not spare such managements.

