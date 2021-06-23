Schools told not to insist on immediate submission of TC

VIJAYAWADA

23 June 2021 23:02 IST

The Department of School Education has asked the school managements in the State not to insist on immediate submission of the Transfer Certificate (TC) from the students seeking admission in their institution.

School Education Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu on Wednesday issued instructions in this regard.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time limit of 30 days should be given to obtain the TC from the school where the child had studied earlier, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Veerabhadrudu said the school where the student had studied earlier should , however, immediately issue the TC. Any delay on the part of the headmaster would attract disciplinary action under the Right to Education Act, he warned.

In case of children belonging to migrant families, the management should not insist on TC for admission into Class 1 to Class X, he said, instructing the Regional Joint Directors of the department and the District Education Officers in the State to ensure strict compliance to the norm.