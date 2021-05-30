Schools to remain closed till June 30

VIJAYAWADA

30 May 2021 23:16 IST

SCERT to prepare calendar for online classes beginning June 12

In adherence to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and in view of the prevailing pandemic situation in the State, the summer vacation for teachers and students of Classes 1 to X for all schools under all managements has been extended till June 30.

In a circular released on Sunday, Director, School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, pointed out that the government had postponed the SSC Public Examination-2021 due to the intensity of the second wave of COVID-19.

He requested the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), to prepare a detailed academic calendar and the activities to be taken up through means such as Doordarshan, radio, social media channels such as YouTube, personal contact through WhatsApp groups, for online education for all classes from June 12.

Advertising

Advertising

In the case of SSC students, the headmasters should extend academic support to the students from June 1, he clarified.

Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu further said that the headmasters and staff of all the government schools should comply with the instructions issued by the State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Director of Mid-Day-Meal and Adviser, School Infra, with regard to implementation of Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.