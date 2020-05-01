Schools to remain closed till June 11

The Department of School Education on Friday announced that all schools in the State would remain closed till June 11 for summer holidays.

An official statement issued to this effect said, subject to the outcome of COVID-19 situation, the reopening would be informed later.

English medium

The government, meanwhile, asked the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to frame guidelines for introduction of English medium in classes I to IV from the new academic year.

In an order, the government said the Council officials should not lose sight of the Right to Education norms while framing the guidelines.

The exercise was being taken up immediately after the government secured the parents’ nod in a survey on their preference.