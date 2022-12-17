Schools to follow two-semester system from next academic year

December 17, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Schools in the State will follow two-semester system from Class 1 to 9 from the academic year 2023-24 and for Class 10, from 2024-25. Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) B. Pratap Reddy on Saturday said based on the opinions and suggestions made by the stakeholders, it was decided to follow a uniform pattern in term-based syllabi and textbooks. The new uniform system would be helpful to both students and teachers and learning becomes more meaningful, he added.

