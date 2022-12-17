  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco LIVE score: third place match updates

Schools to follow two-semester system from next academic year

December 17, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Schools in the State will follow two-semester system from Class 1 to 9 from the academic year 2023-24 and for Class 10, from 2024-25. Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) B. Pratap Reddy on Saturday said based on the opinions and suggestions made by the stakeholders, it was decided to follow a uniform pattern in term-based syllabi and textbooks. The new uniform system would be helpful to both students and teachers and learning becomes more meaningful, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.