Schools reopen in State with fewer students, skeleton staff

VIJAYAWADA

22 September 2020 00:57 IST

Consent of parents required before sending wards to schools

Classes were conducted for IX, X and Intermediate students as schools and educational institutions were reopened on Monday across the State, after remaining closed for six months in the wake of the pandemic. However, the attendance was poor on day one.

In all, 88,296 schools are functioning in the State, of which 30,489 are upper primary and high schools and the remaining are primary schools.

Following the directions of the Centre and the State governments, officials of the School and Higher Education Departments gave nod for conducting classes for ninth, tenth and intermediate students.

However, the school managements should obtain consent letters in writing (undertaking) from the parents on sending their wards to the educational institutions. The rule should be followed by all the school and college managements.

As regards safety, the managements should sanitize the classrooms, grounds, corridors, water tanks and toilets and arrange dos and don’ts on how to protect oneself from the virus.

“The managements should arrange first aid kits, sanitisers and masks on the school and college premises. Teaching and non-teaching staff should also follow the COVID protocol,” an officer said. Classes were conducted with 50 percent staff and the remaining teachers organised online classes for the students on the first day today.

Students and staff were seen attending classes by wearing masks and gloves in all the schools and colleges.