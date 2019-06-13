Schools reopen amid blistering heat

Schools across the Krishna district buzzed with activity as students laden with heavy bags and the excitement over the new academic year were back in classrooms on Wednesday after two-month-long summer vacation.

Though the State government has announced half working day in view of the heatwave forecast, parents and their wards had to face the blistering heat as they returned homes post noon as the district experienced severe heatwave conditions.

The maximum day temperature hovered around 43.6° Celsius, with a departure of six degrees from the average, which was highest this summer.

Parents called for the closure of schools until the weekend instead of having a half day as lakhs of students need to venture out against the advisory of disaster management agencies.

“There’s no point in having half-day schools, given the severity of heatwave. My son and I need to ride for four kilometres from school to reach home in this extreme weather. The authorities must understand that it might take a toll on the health of children,” says R. Hariprasad, a parent at a school in Patamata.

Further, the students of government schools had to endure the hot weather throughout the day as various activities were organised as part of the ‘Rajanna Badi Bata’.

Govt. Schools have been told to organise the programme like a festival from June 12 to 15.

Tough action

The education officials have issued closure notices to a few corporate schools that reopened despite having no renewed permissions and recognition from the government for the new academic year.

A fine of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on the schools.

One such was Narayana School at Satyanarayana Puram, according to officials.

“Most of the schools violating rules belong to corporate groups. We have issued notices regarding lack of permissions earlier but , they did not pay a heed. Orders were issued to all deputy DEOs to close such schools,” District Educational Officer M.V. Rajyalakshmi told The Hindu.

The students of such schools have been asked to get admitted to other schools in their respective locations, she said.

School buses checked

Meanwhile, transport officials inspected 153 school buses and booked cases against eight managements for violations. While four buses had no fire extinguishers, one was plying without fitness certificate, Deputy Transport Commissioner E. Meera Prasad said.

Of the 3,136 school buses being operated in Krishna district, only 1,928 have renewed their fitness certificates as of June 11, he said.