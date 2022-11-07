Schools organise competitions for students to mark Children’s Day in Vijayawada

Games, cultural programmes, essay writing and drawing competitions were being conducted for children

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 00:42 IST

Children’s Day celebrations were held at schools across the city and students participated in various competitions like elocution, painting, essay writing and other competitions.

“Due to the pandemic, Children’s Day was not celebrated for the last two years. This year, we are celebrating it on a grand scale,” said the Vice-principal of Akhila, a private school.

The celebratiosn will begin with the garlanding of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s photo, said a teacher of Akhila school.

“Drawing competitions were conducted for primary class students on themes like ‘Save Water, Save Earth’, Pollution Control, Conserve Natural Resources, Healthy Habits for Children,” said Sahasra, a student of a government school.

Competitions in classical and folk dance, singing, fancy dress and other events were being conducted for the students in the schools.

“Students are actively participating in running, musical chair, story telling and other competitions. Prizes will be distributed for the winners during the Children’s Day celebrations,” said Nextgen School, Kanuru branch, principal Sridevi.

Pre-primary and primary class students dressed as Sri Krishna, Lord Shiva, Goddess Kalika Devi, Subashchandra Bose, Sri Krishnadevaraya and on the attires of Assam, Gujarati and tribals attracted the audience during the fancy dress show. The competitions will continue till November 10, said the teachers.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app