Schools, jr. colleges not implementing 30% fee cut to face action

Collector surrenders DEO Rajya Lakshmi; officials to conduct inspections

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) and the Education Department officials will conduct joint inspection of schools and colleges on the implementation of G.O. 57 aimed at reduction of fee in private unaided schools and junior colleges, in the wake of COVID-19.

The APSERMC after reviewing the situation with the Medical and Health, School Education and Intermediate Education department officials, proposed reduction in tuition fee. Accordingly, the State government issued G.O. 57 on October 30, 2020, to impose 30% reduction in tuition fees for the academic year 2020-21 in private unaided educational institutions in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The managements were directed to collect 70% of what they had collected for 2019-20 from parents.

However, the managements of many educational institutions are said to have ignored the G.O. and the instructions of the government. Some schools and colleges reportedly even collected additional fee from parents on the pretext of COVID precautions.

DEO surrendered

Meanwhile, Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, who reviewed the implementation of G.O. 57 on Monday, expressed concern over the poor implementation of fee reduction orders.

He issued orders surrendering District Education Officer (DEO) M.V. Rajya Lakshmi. Deputy DEO L. Chandrakala has been appointed as in-charge DEO.

Ms. Chandrakala told The Hindu on Tuesday that the School Education department officials would conduct surprise inspections and check the documents on implementation of G.O. 57. Action would be taken against the managements that violate the government orders, she warned.

“Even though orders were issued five months ago on 30% fee reduction in private schools and junior colleges, there has been no review on the orders. Officials concerned have not inspected the educational institutions to verify its implementation,” said an APSERMC member.