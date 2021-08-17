Schools in A.P. reopen after 17 months

Classroom teaching resumes in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

The schools that remained closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic were reopened on Monday, after a gap of about 17 months. The schools, many of them renovated under the ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme, saw a thin attendance on the first day.

The educational institutions in the State were closed after the Centre announced the Janata Curfew on March 23, followed by the lockdown announced to check the first wave of the pandemic last year. The schools were all set to reopened in March this year. However, the closure continued owing to the second wave.

Only some junior, degree and PG colleges reopened this year. Many schools and colleges conducted online classes for over a year. They collected fees from students for online classes. Some educational institutions tried to begin classes at the beginning of this academic year. However, they had to shelve the plans due to the second wave.

With the government directing to reopen schools from Monday, classroom teaching resumed in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. The government vaccinated the teachers and non-teaching staff of all schools.

However, many private and corporate schools are making arrangements for reopening their premises shortly. Around 44,500 government schools were reopened and classroom teaching resumed for the higher classes.

Parents were seen accompanying their wards to the schools. The school staff displayed COVID-19 precautions on the premises and the children were seen wearing masks while attending classes.

Private school managements said that there was no clarity on whether classes should be conducted from first to tenth classes or for higher standards only.

Books distributed

Meanwhile, the Education Department officials distributed books, bags and other material to students in all schools in the State under the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’. Parents and students received the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits in many schools.