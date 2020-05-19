Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on August 3

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the fresh academic year for schools will start from August 3.

Addressing a review meeting on the Spandana programme, Mr. Jagan directed officials of the Education Department to ensure completion of development works taken up in the first phase of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu in 15,715 schools, by July-end.

Elaborating on the programme, he said the focus was on development of school infrastructure categorised in nine segments. Funds to the tune of ₹456 crore had been released for the purpose.

He said availability of adequate stocks of cement and sand was key if the works were to be completed by July-end, and directed the district Collectors concerned to ensure free flow of the two commodities without any hindrance.

Last date extended

The last date for submission of application for various entrance examinations in the State has been extended.

A statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Educaion (APSCHE) on Tuesday said the last date for all common entrance exams had been extended till June 15 and students could apply online till this date without any late fee.

