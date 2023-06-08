Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen after summer vacation on June 12

June 08, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen after the summer vacation on June 12.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting convened by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the officials of the Education Department here on June 8 (Thursday).

At the meeting, the Chief Minister also released the academic calendar for the year 2023-24.

The calendar comprises, among others, the academic schedule, details of the duties of the principal and teachers, functioning of language clubs and fests, functioning of labs, lesson plan format and guidelines, learn-a-word-a-day, Telugu language week, and cultural activities.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a look at the medals to be given as part of the State Excellence Awards-2023.

The students of government schools who had excelled in the SSC and Intermediate examinations would be given the medals.

The ‘Jagananna Animutyalu’ awards would be presented in three phases — constituency level on June 15, district level on June 17 and State level on June 20.

Reviewing the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, Nadu-Nedu works, and setting up of IFP panels in the schools covered under Nadu-Nedu first phase, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to impart training to the teachers in the usage of tabs and Internet facility.

“Ensure that every mandal has two junior colleges, one for girls and the other under coeducation. Depending on population, the high schools should be upgraded to junior colleges and adequate classrooms should be built under Nadu-Nedu,” he said, adding that the junior colleges should be ready by June next and sufficient staff recruited for the purpose.

The Chief Minister said that teachers should be imparted training in using the Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) and uploading video content, he said.

The officials said that the company representatives would be giving a demo to the faculty of the engineering colleges, who would in turn train the teachers.

About 20,000 B.Tech students would undergo internship, and they would in turn help the teachers in using the IFPs, tabs, and smart TVs every month, the officials said.

Stressing the need for achieving 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take steps to ensure that there were no dropouts. “Take the help of village and ward volunteers in this aspect,” he added.

“Those who could not clear the SSC and Class 12 examinations should be readmitted and encouraged,” the Chief Minister said.

There should be a constant feedback on ‘Gorumuddha’ and school and toilet maintenance fund. Steps should be taken to include Byju’s content in Intermediate as well, he said.

The officials informed that the top 10 ranks had been bagged by 64 students from all types of government schools during the current year. All steps had been taken for the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Deevena kits for the fourth consecutive year and 93% of the material reached the intended destination. The second semester books were also ready for distribution in advance, the officials said.

In the village and ward secretariats, digital assistants would take care of the maintenance and usage of tabs. Internet facility would be made available in all the 45,000 schools, and steps were being taken in that direction with the APSFL and BSNL providing the facility, the officials said.

They further said that Internet facility was provided in the schools covered under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu. By September, the facility would be extended to all schools, they added.

Under the second phase, ₹3,287 crore was spent on works taken up in 22,224 schools. The works would be completed by December, they added.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and Adviser to Government (Education) A. Sambasiva Reddy were among those who attended.

