Schools in Andhra Pradesh to conduct half-day classes from April 3

April 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The School Education Department has declared half-day schools for Classes I to IX— from 7.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.—from April 3 across Andhra Pradesh. The half-day schools will continue till the last working day before the summer vacation i.e. April 30, in all management schools including government, Zilla Parishad, municipal, aided and private recognised unaided schools in the State, said instructions issued by Commissioner (School Education) S. Suresh Kumar.

No classes will be conducted at the schools which have been made the centres for the SSC examination centres (3,349 centres across the State) on the examination days. These schools will conduct compensatory classes for six days on the available public holidays between April 3 and 30. The compensatory classes should also follow the half-day schedule.

The Regional Joint Directors of the department and other field officers have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of half-day school timings. The second Saturday in April should be counted as a working day. They have been told to ensure amenities such as drinking water facility and prevent the conduct of classes in open areas or under trees under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schools have been told to keep stocks of Oral Re-Hyderabad (ORS) sachets and provide butter milk in the mid-day meals, which should be prepared and supplied to the students at the end of the school hours.