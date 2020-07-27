Schools in Andhra Pradesh begin admission process amid COVID norms

With officials of the School Education Department giving permission to begin new admissions, the process for admitting students in schools has started in the State from Monday.

However, only parents should go to schools for admitting their wards by following the COVID-19 protocol, and no student would be allowed in the institutions.

Commissioner (School Education) Chinna Veerabhadrudu released the calender for the academic year 2020-21 and directed the managements to follow the rules strictly.

Categories

“Students should be divided into three groups. Accordingly, students having online facility will come under ‘Hi-tech Category’, children having television or radio facility should be treated as ‘Low-Tech’ and those not having mobile phone, computer, radio and television shall be treated as ‘No-Tech’,” the orders said.

Mr. Veerabhadrudu directed the managements not to conduct online classes for pre-primary class children, and teachers were instructed to prepare a plan for students, based on the category they belong to.

Online classes

The officials said that period of online classes should not exceed 45 minutes. Teachers should conduct online class for students studying 1 to 10th class, but in a phased manner and no examinations should be conducted, the orders said.

School managements should issue Transfer Certificates (TCs) to the parents on demand, if they want to shift or admit their ward in other institution. Children of migrants should be given liberty to education without insisting for any documents, the Commissioner said.

No rush

However, no rush for admissions were seen at schools on the first day on Monday. Empty office rooms were witnessed in government, aided and private schools and only staff were seen.

In some institutions, the managements opened the doors and kept the staff, books and uniforms ready for students. But, no parents were seen at the schools due to fear of COVID-19.