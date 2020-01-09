Schools hold celebrations to ring in Sankranti in Ongole

The festival mood set in early as schools in the city organised ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ for the members of GenX to imbibe the cultural importance of the harvest festival.

The staff and students of various schools tastefully decorated the school premises. Parents of students, including those from different minority communities, enthusiastically took part in the celebrations. Their skills came to the fore as they drew colourful rangoli drawing a big round of applause. Toys were tastefully arranged in rows for ‘Bommalu Koluvu’ organised on the occasion.

Sumptuous ‘sweet Pongali’ was prepared in a traditional way with make-shift ovens and distributed by staff members of schools among students and their parents who also brought specially prepared ‘Sankranti Pindi Vantalu’, including the mouth-watering ariselu, chekkalu and janthikalu for tinytots to relish.

Well-trained Ongole bulls, Gangireddulu, performed a variety of feats at the Bhashyam Little Champs school here during the celebrations held under the watchful eyes of school principal N.Susheela.

Friendly cockfights were also organised on the occasion.