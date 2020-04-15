Andhra Pradesh

Schools conductingexams to face action

School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu has asked the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Officers to take stringent action against the schools which are conducting examinations, in violation of the lockdown orders.

Earlier, the Department of School Education had asked schools to promote the students of classes VI to IX to next class without conducting examinations, in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

However, many managements of private unaided schools have been found to be conducting their annual examinations online, in violation of the guideline, said Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu.

He instructed the officials to identify such schools and take strict actions against the managements.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 11:59:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/schools-conductingexams-to-face-action/article31350148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY