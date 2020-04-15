Schools conductingexams to face action

School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu has asked the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Officers to take stringent action against the schools which are conducting examinations, in violation of the lockdown orders.

Earlier, the Department of School Education had asked schools to promote the students of classes VI to IX to next class without conducting examinations, in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

However, many managements of private unaided schools have been found to be conducting their annual examinations online, in violation of the guideline, said Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu.

He instructed the officials to identify such schools and take strict actions against the managements.