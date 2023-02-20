Schools, colleges to be opened for public for morning walk in Andhra Pradesh

February 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The private and aided educational institutions across the State are likely to be opened daily for the people in the surrounding areas to walk.

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu said that to promote a healthy lifestyle the Health Department would soon make arrangements to make the grounds of private and aided schools, colleges and all educational institutions available to people between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily for walking, jogging and other physical activities.

Along with Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J. Syamala Rao, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy and Health Commissioner J. Nivas, Mr. Krishna Babu held a video conference with the representatives of educational institutions and associations on Monday.

He said due to a sedentary lifestyle many people were being diagnosed with non-communicable diseases. He said about 92% of the people aged above 30 were screened in the State and so far about 55 lakh were found to have high blood pressure and 53.92 lakh diabetes.

He said physical activities such as walking and cycling were important to address the rising health issues and, following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a special drive would be taken up by the Health department.

He said representatives and managements of the private and aided institutions were asked to submit their opinion on the proposal to the department within three days and guidelines would be issued after holding discussions with them.

The representatives of the institutions responded positively to the proposal and asked Mr. Krishna Babu to ensure details of all the people using their grounds were maintained and security and maintenance of the grounds were taken care of.