Schools, colleges in A.P. warned against fee hike

Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman Justice R. Kantha Rao on Tuesday warned private schools and junior colleges in the State against increasing the fee in the fresh academic year.

In a statement, Justice Kantha Rao said the institutions violating norms would be stringently punished. Pointing to the fact that in view of the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, the Centre instructed educational institutions against increasing their annual fee structure, he said the commission had also been repeating it time and again.

Justice Kantha Rao said the schools and colleges must furnish all the details about their institutions before the commission by uploading them on its website www.apsermc.ap.gov.in from Wednesday (May 27). The last date for online submission of details is June 6 by 5 p.m. He said permission to collect fee would be denied to the institutions that fail to upload their details.

The panel chief said parents or anybody else should bring to the commission’s notice if they found any institution flouting norms by complaining in the ‘grievance’ section of the website.

Fee fixation

The commission would fix the fee based on the details submitted by the respective school or college. Only the first quarterly tuition fee should be collected in the fresh academic year. If any parents were unable to afford it due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they should be allowed to pay it in instalments. Collection of fee should be done only after reopening of the new academic year.

Elaborating on the procedure, he said geo-tagging mobile app should be used to upload the images. The documents needed to be uploaded should include information related to the recognition, the number of sections in each class, information related to the building of the institution, fee details of last year, employee strength, hostel facility and the income and expenses.