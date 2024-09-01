Schools and colleges in Chittoor, Sathya Sai districts to remain closed

Collector T.S. Chetan on Sunday announced it will be a holiday for all government and private educational institutions in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district on September 2 (Monday). This decision was taken in response to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of heavy rains, warranting a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, the Collector said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar stated that all public and private educational institutions, and junior colleges in the district will remain closed on Monday due to the anticipated severe weather conditions.

